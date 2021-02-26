Hilton Head Island Travel Guide

Hilton Head seems like a small island, but driving from one end to the other can easily take a half-hour during peak season. You're here to relax, so choose your accommodations based on the part of the island you want to spend the most time on. The Sea Pines Resort dominates the southern half, and offers enough beaches, shops, restaurants, and attractions so you never have to leave. But beaches on the island's north end, including near hotels like The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, don't get as crowded on busy summer weekends as others closer to the island's middle. Finally, golfers should book tee times well in advance — this is one of the world's premier golfing destinations, so you'll need reservations and a timely arrival.