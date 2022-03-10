The Hamptons Travel Guide

It may be just ninety minutes from New York City, but when you visit the Hamptons, you enter an entirely different and refreshing part of New York State. The destination has gorgeous beaches, dramatic dunes, shingled windmills, and famous light that attracted artists like Jackson Pollock and Winslow Homer to paint in its hamlets. The Hamptons are a group of towns on Long Island — perhaps the most famous area on Long Island — that have gained famed as the residence or summer home of some of America's most elite. Thousands escape the hot city each summer to Southampton and East Hampton and their many hamlets and villages, including Sag Harbor, Water Mill, and Bridgehampton. They have miles of museums, quirky antique shops, and placid bays that are perfect for beach-combing.