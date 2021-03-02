Florida Keys Travel Guide

While it's possible to hop in a car in Miami and make it to Key West (and the southernmost point in the continental United States) in less than four hours (traffic willing), that defeats the charm and richness of the Florida Keys. Every few miles there's a discovery to be had: a tiki bar, a seafood joint, a beachy resort or boutique hotel, a gorgeous nature preserve, or just a thrilling turquoise vista across the famed saltwater flats toward a blue horizon. So, make a trip of it — spend a few days in Key Largo or Islamorada near the upper end of the archipelago, dally on Marathon or Big Pine Key, then settle in for some serious quirky culture, history, and bohemia in Key West. Take time to snorkel, dive, and fish, walk the beach, and eat lots and lots of seafood (and Key lime pie). And don't worry if you don't get to everything that there is to love and explore in the Florida Keys — you'll be back.