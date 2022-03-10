Finger Lakes Region Travel Guide
Upstate New York has many natural features to explore, and the Finger Lakes are one of the most popular. There are 11 lakes; the two biggest are Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake, also the deepest in America. The region is very popular for its wineries, scenery, and wilderness activities. A number of colleges are also located in the area, the biggest being Cornell University in Ithaca. Visit the Finger Lakes to hike trails, canoe or kayak on the lakes, or get some R&R at one of their lodge retreats. There are countless outdoor activities to try, as well as a variety of hotels to choose from. Use our Finger Lakes travel guide to find your ideal itinerary.
Things Not to Miss in the Finger Lakes
* Hiking to the Gorge at Watkins Glen State Park * Seeing colorful creations at the Corning Glass Museum * Touring the grounds at Belhurst Castle and Rose Hill Mansion * Tasting the season's best at Finger Lakes wineries * Vegetarian cuisines at the famous Moosewood Restaurant
When to Go to the Finger Lakes
Visitors can travel to the Finger Lakes year-round. There is skiing and snowboarding in the winter, and hiking and canoeing in the summer months. Summers range between 70-degree and 80-degree weather, and winter gives plenty of snow every year, perfect for winter recreation until March. Summer and fall are peak seasons for wine country. Winter and spring are low tourist season, but the wine-tasting experience is more personal and less crowded, a great time to visit the Finger Lakes.