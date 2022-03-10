Finger Lakes Region Travel Guide

Upstate New York has many natural features to explore, and the Finger Lakes are one of the most popular. There are 11 lakes; the two biggest are Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake, also the deepest in America. The region is very popular for its wineries, scenery, and wilderness activities. A number of colleges are also located in the area, the biggest being Cornell University in Ithaca. Visit the Finger Lakes to hike trails, canoe or kayak on the lakes, or get some R&R at one of their lodge retreats. There are countless outdoor activities to try, as well as a variety of hotels to choose from. Use our Finger Lakes travel guide to find your ideal itinerary.