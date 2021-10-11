Dublin Travel Guide

Temple Bar: Temple Bar is the heart of the action in Dublin, located in the city center on the south bank of the Liffey River. The cobbled streets are lined with historic buildings, filled with boutique shops, cafés, pubs, hotels, and hostels. If you're looking for a place to catch live music, this area is it. Throughout the week, many of the pubs invite local musicians to rile up the crowds as they enjoy a pint or two. A favorite spot amongst visitors is the neighborhood's namesake Temple Bar pub, which dates back nearly 200 years.