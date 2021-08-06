Dubai Travel Guide

The Dubai Mall

Address: Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, next to Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Phone: 800 DUBAI MALL (For use in the UAE only)

Website

The Dubai Mall holds the Guinness World Record for the largest shopping center in the world with more than 1,300 retail outlets, including two major department stores Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's, and more than 200 food and beverage outlets—basically, it's so big you could easily get lost for days. Beyond shopping (there is quite literally something for everyone), the mall has an aquarium and an Olympic-sized ice rink. The vibe and decor changes depending on which part of the mall you're in so plan to spend some time exploring—and bonus: it's air conditioned.