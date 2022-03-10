The Dolomites Travel Guide

To travel to the Dolomites, the Alpine mountain range strung between the northern Italian provinces of Trentino and Alto Adige (also known as Südtirol), is to become immersed in a wholly unique – and, relative to the rest of Italy, seldom trod – winter wonderland comprised of powdery ski runs, pristine forests and frozen waterfalls. The region is quintessentially Italian, but at the same time reflects the region's majority German population. Hidden in the mountain range's deep valleys, the Ladin language and culture, known especially for woodcarving and toy making, has been meticulously preserved.