Denver Travel Guide

The best time to visit Denver depends on what you want to do. In May, Denver celebrates Cinco de Mayo and hosts the Five Points Jazz Festival, Denver Arts Festival, and Colfax Marathon. During the summer, Denver holds PrideFest and Comic Con in June and a county fair in July. Autumn is the best time for foodies to visit Denver because it's when the city puts on A Taste of Colorado, Denver Beer Fest, and the Great American Beer Festival. Meanwhile, winter is a popular time for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes nearby. The Denver Botanic Gardens holds its holiday light show from November through January, and Denver's National Western Stock Show happens each year in January.