Dallas Travel Guide

Unless you're looking to melt, you'll want to avoid summer, when thermometers push into the 90s and 100s. Late September through late October offer not only cooler temperatures, but also a chance to check out the larger than life Texas State Fair, where you'll find Big Tex, a 55-foot cowboy who's become a Texas icon. March brings a Pinball festival while April and May are studded with arts festivals across the greater Dallas area. Dallas has a thriving LGBTQ community and hosts one of the best Pride celebrations in the South. Dallas Pride is in June, but it's an event that's worth braving the summer heat for.