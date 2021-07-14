Costa Rica Travel Guide

Taxis: Although not as cost-effective as buses, cabs can be a budget-friendly way of getting around. Costa Rica's official taxis are red. You can tell they're authorized and licensed by the yellow triangle on the car's doors. If you're taking a taxi from the airport, however, look for the orange cars. These taxis are the only cabs authorized and licensed for airport pickups. It's also easy to pre-book private car services or shuttles online. Drivers who approach you on the street, and don't have the yellow triangle, are most likely locals looking to make money using their personal cars.