Copenhagen Travel Guide

The capital city of Denmark, Copenhagen is one of the most alluring Scandinavian destinations, thanks to its exceptional food, architecture, and history. If you visit in the winter months, the best way to experience Copenhagen is simply to bundle up and walk the streets—starting in Nyhavn, where colorful row houses line the canal, and venturing to hipster enclaves like Vesterbro. In the summer, however, Copenhagen is all about getting out on the canals and soaking in the 17 hours of sunlight.