Chicago Travel Guide

Chicago may have freezing winters, but the Windy City makes up for it with warm, sunny summer days filled with live music, neighborhood festivals, and bright blue skies. The best time to visit Chicago is between June and September when the city's urban beaches are at their best. Runners may want to wait until October when the city hosts the annual Chicago marathon. June brings the well-known Chicago Blues Festival while July brings the Taste of Chicago, an outdoor food festival that allows for sampling of several local favorites. Each August, Chicago hosts the Lollapalooza music festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival and the Chicago Air and Water Show. For travelers brave enough to face freezing temperatures, December brings the Christkindlmarket, a chance to lace up your skates and glide through iconic Grant Park at the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon and ample opportunities to view Christmas lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo and Navy Pier.