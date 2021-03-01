Charleston Travel Guide

While Charleston has its centuries-old cobblestones and horse-drawn carriages, the city is far from stuck in the past. Creativity and innovation are as synonymous with Charleston as the humidity and Spanish moss. Yes, you'll find Southern staples (Rodney Scott's James Beard award-winning whole hog barbecue is a must) and the views Charleston is famous for (the Pineapple Fountain in Waterfront Park), but it's also home to a variety of new sites and up-and-comers that have made names for themselves in the past few years. Stop by Babas on Cannon, just a block off King Street, for European-inspired dishes, espresso, and maybe an aperitif or two. If you've reached the point where you can't eat another bite—which isn't hard to do in a town like this—venture to Mount Pleasant, where Charleston Artist Collective houses art by a number of local talents across a range of price points.