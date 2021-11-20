Gordon's Bay
Just 45 minutes from the city, this busy beach town also comes alive in the cooler months, thanks to its Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights in June and July. Revelers brave the chill for parades, markets, and food fairs. When in town, don't miss Bikini Beach Books, my favorite bookstore in the country: a rambling old house where every room and corridor is piled high with used tomes.
