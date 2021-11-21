Le Quartier Francais
Spend some time in this boutique hotel's 17 rooms and suites (clustered around a rose garden and a swimming pool), and you'll forget you're right in the heart of Franschhoek. Its celebrated restaurant, The Tasting Room, is ranked among San Pellegrino's list of the world's best restaurants. Also worth a visit is the hotel's gallery, Is Art, which recently relocated to a larger space across the street.
Other Nearby Hotels
Parents will love the spa and the Nobu outpost ... Read More
When kids check in to this sea-facing hotel wit... Read More
When you're traveling with kids, sometimes you ... Read More
Since 1899, this pink-faced colonial beauty—a s... Read More
This hotel is a little bit out of the city, but... Read More
I'll always be partial to this historic Georgia... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
Art, food, and fashion collide at this fun eate... Read More
The bohemian Observatory district has a clutch ... Read More
This chic white-on-white spot located in the sh... Read More
The steak salomie at Mariam's—a spicy concoctio... Read More
South Africa has one of the largest Indian comm... Read More
Nearby Things to Do
A 10-minute ride from downtown brings you to th... Read More
Nelson Mandela spent much of his 27-year senten... Read More
The Cape of Good Hope is best experienced as pa... Read More
Home to more than 7,000 species, Kirstenbosch i... Read More