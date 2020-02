This hip watering hole opened in a subterranean space occupied by the well-known Frankie Fenner Meat Merchants—the Pat LaFrieda of Cape Town—last November, making for a most unusual butcher-meets-wine-bar combination. The wine list is stocked with lesser-known, indie labels that deserve wider recognition, and changes daily. Ask your server to match your cured olives and charcuterie to the best glass of the day.