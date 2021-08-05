Cape Town Travel Guide

Cape Town is worth visiting year-round. That said, it looks different each season. Late December through March is South Africa's summer. It's when Cape Town is alive with tourists escaping their own winters back home and locals enjoying the gorgeous weather. It's sunny, dry, and warm enough to warrant a dip in the ocean. The city's social calendar is packed with events, and while prices might be higher during this peak season, at least everything is open. If you're looking for lower prices and fewer people, visit during the winter, late June through late September. Pack a raincoat because winter means wet. If your goal is to see whales, check out the Hermanus Whale Festival usually held in late September. However, July and August are also considered great months for whale watching. Finally, the shoulder seasons can be just as unforgettable. Spring, September through early December, is when the wildflowers are in full bloom. Autumn, late March through early June, is thought to be the best time to go cage diving with great white sharks.