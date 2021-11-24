Villa del Palmar
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. Latin America
  4. Mexico
  5. Cancún + The Riviera Maya
  6. Cancun
  7. Villa del Palmar

Villa del Palmar

The all-inclusive Villa del Palmar has richly-appointed suites (leather and dark wood furnishings; floor-to-ceiling windows) and private residences. Zen-inspired interiors furnish the penthouse, and include walk-in closets, floating master beds, and full kitchens. If you’re not in the mood to cook, head to one of the four gourmet restaurants or six bars and cafes on the sweeping estate. 

