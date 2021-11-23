The Royal
Blvd. Kukulcan Km. 4.5 Lotes C2 & C2A, Zona Hotelera, Cancún, Quintana Roo 77500, Mexico
royalreservations.com/en/resorts/the-royal-cancun

One of Cancun’s most renowned resorts, The Royal, is a popular choice for couples and honeymooners thanks to its stunning location on a sheltered beach with calm waters. This all-inclusive property features charming garden areas, a swim-up bar, and numerous restaurants—though the spacious rooms all offer a kitchenette or kitchen for breakfast in bed and truly private meals throughout your stay. 

