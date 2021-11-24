The Beloved
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. Latin America
  4. Mexico
  5. Cancún + The Riviera Maya
  6. Cancun
  7. The Beloved

The Beloved

For a more intimate vacation experience, 109-room The Beloved is a contemporary boutique-style property with modern amenities. Book a beachfront casita for access to a private pool and furnished terrace. Enjoy a catered breakfast on the sun bed, or enjoy the unique tasting-style breakfast at the outdoor restaurant, El Mar. Small bites include tropical fruits, a miniature enchilada, and traditional Mexican pastries. 

Other Nearby Hotels
camera and maps
Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun
The immense palapa roof that towers over the en... Read More
travel package
Live Aqua Cancun
This upscale adults-only resort is best known f... Read More
travel package
Iberostar Cancun
This beach resort ranks among Cancun’s best in ... Read More
camera and maps
Paradisus Cancun
From its tropical design to its nine restaurant... Read More
journal
Hard Rock Cancun
This is, hands-down, Cancun’s coolest all-inclu... Read More
travel package
Sotavento Hotel
When staying at this affordable Cancun hotel an... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
travel package
La Destileria
You’d expect a restaurant with its own tequila ... Read More
travel package
La Habichuela Downtown
This iconic Mayan-inspired Cancun restaurant ca... Read More
journal
Margaritaville
Of course they have good margaritas: it’s right... Read More
camera and maps
La Parrilla
Situated on the famous Avenida Yaxchilan in Dow... Read More
suitcase
La Destileria
La Destileria has a reputation as Cancun’s most... Read More
camera and maps
La Habichuela Sunset
Not only does this restaurant serve the most au... Read More
Nearby Things to Do
camera and maps
The Surfin’ Burrito
This is one of my absolute favorite places in C... Read More
travel package
Las de Guanatos
Located at the bullring, Guanatos is the most i... Read More
travel package
Carlos’n Charlie’s
This popular chain restaurant offers tourists a... Read More
suitcase
Señor Frog’s
If you want a bar that’s a wild mix of bar and ... Read More
travel package
Blue Gecko
Whenever I go to Blue Gecko, I always see touri... Read More
journal
Playa Delfines
One of Cancun’s largest beaches, Playa Delfines... Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up