The stylish Secrets The Vine is an adults-only property boasting luxuries you won’t find at most other all-inclusive resorts. Here, you’ll get complimentary greens fees at the Playa Mujeres Golf Club, mixology classes, dance lessons, and unlimited premium drinks, all without a wristband. Book the Eternity Honeymoon Package for additional pleasures (private beachfront dinner; welcome wine and sweets platter).