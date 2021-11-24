Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
When this new luxury resort debuts in November, guests will enjoy an adults-only atmosphere and unlimited access to hotel amenities. Highlights include complimentary greens fees to surrounding golf courses, including the Greg Norman-designed 18-hole Playa Mujeres Golf Course. Five gourmet restaurants and a handful of themed premium bars complete the experience. 

