Excellence Playa Mujeres

Its secluded location in the Playa Mujeres area, about 30 minutes north of Cancun, makes the couples-only, all-inclusive resort all the more intimate. Treat yourselves to a couple’s massage (aromatic baths; marine mud mask) and a soothing hydrotherapy circuit at the spa. For added luxury, choose the swim-up suite with direct pool access, or the two-story suite with a private rooftop pool.