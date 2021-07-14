Buenos Aires Travel Guide

La Cabrera (Steakhouse, parilla)

Address: Cabrero 5099, Palermo, Buenos Aires Argentina

Phone: +54 11 4832-5754

Website

There are lots of reasons Travel + Leisure named La Cabrera one of the best steakhouses in the world. The steak is just one of them. The asador (grill man) working a firebox filled with red-hot embers and racks of cow are another. Located in Palermo and overflowing with atmosphere, La Cabrera serves huge slabs of seasoned meat that are seared and cooked to perfection. Don't skip the sweetbreads. The exact same menu is served down the block at La Cabrera Norte, a location built just to handle the overflow. Dinner reservations are accepted, but not always honored. Indoor and outdoor seating available.