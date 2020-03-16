With 314 rooms and 37 suites, the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus is known for its excellent service, high-design public spaces, and cutting-edge list of restaurants, including a new Nobu restaurant (the first to open in Central Europe). Guest rooms are bathed in natural light and designed in warm earth tones. Perks include complimentary Wi-Fi, spacious marble bathrooms, and views of Fashion Street or Erzsebet Park. For those eager to explore Budapest culture, many city highlights are within walking distance of the property, including the Great Synagogue, the second largest in the world; Chain Bridge, a suspension bridge over the Danube built in 1849; and the neo-Renaissance St. Stephen’s Basilica, completed in 1905.