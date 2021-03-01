Brooklyn Travel Guide

Trains: Trains are accessed by Metrocard in all of New York. Each ride is $2.75, no matter how long you stay on the train. You can purchase Metrocards in most subway stations, and add value (such as $30 flat) or time (such as a week of unlimited rides for a set price). Brooklyn is serviced by almost all of the trains in New York City, but different lines go to different neighborhoods. Central hubs for transfers between lines are at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, Jay Street-Metrotech, and Lorimer Street. North Brooklyn is primarily serviced by the L, M, J, and G trains. South Brooklyn is primarily serviced by the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, B, F, D, G, N, Q, and R trains. The G train goes north to south in Brooklyn and does not cross over into Manhattan. It's a good way to move between the two areas.