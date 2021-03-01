Boston Travel Guide

Winter: Expect up to nine days of rain or snow in the winter months, and temperatures dipping into the low 30s. Generally, December to February is cold and snowy—with quite a bit of slush.



Spring: You'll still get about eight days of rain per month in the spring, but temperatures will start to rise by April to the mid 50s, and by May can get up to the high 60s.



Summer: If you like a warm breeze on summer evenings, you'll love Boston in June, July, and August, when temperatures are in the high 70s and low 80s. Summer is extremely pleasant (and mild compared to the Southeast), though it does get a bit humid.



Fall: September temperatures can still be in the 70s during the day, but by October, you can feel dips into the 40s at night. Nonetheless, fall brings mild temperatures and lovely foliage.