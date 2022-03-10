Big Sur Travel Guide
Big Sur, is an exquisite location on the California coast. Travel to Big Sur to experience nature in all forms – stunning beach and mountain hikes – and take photos of the spectacular views.
Big Sur Valley is just 26 miles south of the charming city of Carmel, which is known for its boutique shopping. However, you don't need to travel far to find exciting activities in Big Sur, from the Ventana Wilderness, local art galleries, beach exploration or whale watching. Also, on clear nights, enjoy the stunning star-smattered sky.
Our Big Sur travel guide will get you jumpstarted into planning your next adventure.
Things Not to Miss in Big Sur
* Limekiln State Park * Andrew Molera State Park * Esalen Institute * Visit Point Sur lighthouse * Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park * Henry Miller Library
When to Go to Big Sur
The most popular time to visit Big Sur is between April to October, when the weather is nicest. (Though one should be warned that the marine layer coats much of the coast in the mornings during parts of the high season.)
Businesses are not open as long during the off-peak season. However, Big Sur travel is amazing no matter what time of the year it is.