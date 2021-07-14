Bermuda Travel Guide

Horseshoe Bay Beach

Bermuda's beaches are among the main reasons to visit. There are many gorgeous beaches around the island, but the curved Horseshoe Bay Beach is one of the most popular in Bermuda, thanks to its iconic pink sands and azure water.

Other spots worth exploring include Walsingham Nature Reserve, sailing with Sail Bermuda, and the island's many shipwrecks, which scuba divers can explore with Dive Bermuda.