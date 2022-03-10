Belize Travel Guide
Belize, the only nation in Central America where English is recognized as the official language, shares its western and northern boarders with Spanish-speaking countries Guatemala and Mexico, respectively. Along its east coast are nothing but sandy beaches and the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. Travel to Belize to explore its bounty for yourself - our Belize travel guide will point you to the can't-miss sights and activities to enjoy during your stay.
Things Not to Miss In Belize
Belize's rich cultural treasures and scenic countryside offer plenty of opportunities to explore. Check out Mayan ruins in Xunantunich or, for a more modern atmosphere, experience the nightlife in the capital city Belmopan. Other popular Belize destinations include:* The Belize Barrier Reef, one of the world's most diverse ecosystems, with hundreds of coral and fish species* The Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where you can snorkel with stingrays* The Actun Tunichil Muknal, one of Belize's many Mayan caves, complete with original ceramics, stoneware, and even skeletons* The Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary* The Blue Hole, a popular destination among scuba divers looking to spot Caribbean reef sharks
When To Go To Belize
Unlike the mass of arid land to the north, Belize experiences tropical climates with both wet and dry season; hurricane season spans June to November. Visit Belize during the winter for the best weather and most pleasant climate.