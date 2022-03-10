Belize Travel Guide

Belize's rich cultural treasures and scenic countryside offer plenty of opportunities to explore. Check out Mayan ruins in Xunantunich or, for a more modern atmosphere, experience the nightlife in the capital city Belmopan. Other popular Belize destinations include:* The Belize Barrier Reef, one of the world's most diverse ecosystems, with hundreds of coral and fish species* The Hol Chan Marine Reserve, where you can snorkel with stingrays* The Actun Tunichil Muknal, one of Belize's many Mayan caves, complete with original ceramics, stoneware, and even skeletons* The Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary* The Blue Hole, a popular destination among scuba divers looking to spot Caribbean reef sharks