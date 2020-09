This very young, very hyperactive club in Eixample Esquerra is crowded almost every night with a loyal clientele. Music is usually R&B and hip-hop, but the selection can be pretty eclectic. There’s no better place to go to sweat, dance, and drink, surrounded by nice looking guys and girls. The drinks are generous in quantity (something true almost everywhere in Barcelona) and also quality; and if you arrive early, entrance is free.