One of my favorite museums in Catalonia, the MNAC (which stands for National Museum of Catalan Art) recently more than doubled its collection of Spanish and international art from the past several centuries; some 2,000 works now occupy its galleries. The modernist collection here, which includes works by artists like Francesc Català-Roca and Salvador Dalí, is extremely impressive; if you have an interest in that period of art history, this is your perfect refuge.