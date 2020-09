Barcelona’s museum of contemporary art, housed in a building created by star architect Richard Meier in 1995, is home to a great collection of European pop art, as well as works by avant-garde artists from the '70s and '80s, including Ali Cherri, Walid Raad, Richard Hamilton and Dieter Roth. The collection was recently expanded, and is now spread through other nearby buildings in the heart of El Raval.