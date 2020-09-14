This high-end club in Eixample Esquerra is full of beautiful faces, and well-known for being the main spot to see local celebrities. Luz de gas is known for being frequented by football players, singers and politicians; but also for its dance floor, the pedigree of the waitstaff, and the highly experienced crew that makes your experience both pleasant and cool. The music is pop and rock, and the crowd here tends to be 30-something and up—so if you’re in your 20s, this probably won't be the place for you.