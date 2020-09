This is another Gaudí masterpiece and the last one he made for civilian use. It’s at the top of the Passeig de Gracia and is also called Casa Milà after the couple who commissioned the building from Gaudí. The use of stone and iron and the distribution of weight in the building were revolutionary at the time (1910) and the result is an incredible piece of art that is used for concerts, exhibitions and all kinds of activities.