Tuset Restaurant
Tuset is home cooking at its best. Try the bacallà a la llauna (cod with beans, cooked to perfection with wine and spices) or the calçots (a seasonal onion) to understand the heart of this outstanding Catalan restaurant. They also have a wide range of small entrees, ideal for sharing. I recommend the salads—the tomato and prawns is excellent—and the anchovies.
