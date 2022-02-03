Quim de la Boqueria

There is no question that this bar is a classic, but it is also tucked inside another classic: the Boqueria market. Indeed, La Boqueria was recently named the best market in the world and Quim is the bar in La Boqueria (along with Pinotxo, another legendary spot). So, all other considerations aside, this is an obligatory visit while in Barcelona. Go early in the morning (it opens at 7 a.m.), find a place at the counter and ask for the day’s special: it’s worth every penny.