Pastisseria Escribà
This is probably the best pastry shop in town. The owner, Christian Escribà, is highly esteemed baker in Barcelona, and his level of care shows everywhere in his flagship store, in the heart of Las Ramblas. It’s difficult to recommend just one treat (everything is outstanding), but I’m going to give it a try: I love the brazo de Gitano and the bulgaro, two dishes made with chocolate and a delicious sponge cake.
