La Pubilla
Chef Alexis Peñalver opened this bar a few years ago. Perhaps since it's located in front of a famous market—La llibertat, in the very hipster neighborhood of Gracia—breakfast is the busiest time of day. They serve an incredible fork breakfast in a wonderfully old-school environment with a long counter. Be sure to try the ravioli; they change the menu constantly, so if it's not listed, ask for it anyway.

