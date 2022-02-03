This is a relaxed and cozy bar that serves some of the best sandwiches in the city. It’s worshiped by the neighbors and is frequented primarily by locals (loyal clients, most of them) because they serve a fine breakfast at a very fair price. Try the fried-dough bunyols, the meat-and-potato bomba, or my favorite: the wide range of pepitos (crusty-bread sandwiches filled with tuna, Catalan sausage or salmon). Just be sure to go hungry.