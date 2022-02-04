Fonda Gaig

Probably the best Catalan restaurant in the city, this Michelin-starred spot combines an elegant decor and a sublime menu (don’t miss the monkfish and the macarrons) with the ambience of being invited into a special home where every guest is treated with deference. Owner Carles Gaig is one of the most legendary cooks in town, and his fame is well deserved. Indulge in a grand finale for dessert: ask for the magnificent chocolate banana bread with a touch of whiskey.