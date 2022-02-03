This molecular-gastronomy restaurant is pretty inimitable. Since 2000, Espai Sucre has served only sweet dishes: they call themselves “the only dessert restaurant in the world.” Be that as it may, it's still hard to decide what to pick from their menu, so my advice is to ask for the five-dish sampler menu. The cakey sobao and the caramel sponge cake, with a touch of black olives, are not to be missed.