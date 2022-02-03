Disset 17 Graus
  Disset 17 Graus

Disset 17 Graus

This elegant bar in the one of the most beautiful—and oldest—parts of the city has a large and well-curated cava menu. After you’ve had a glass or two, be sure to try one of their cocktails featuring cava, and order a plate of artisanal cold cuts to go with it.

