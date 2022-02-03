Cata 181 is a great place to get a thorough introduction to cava. My favorites on the menu are Colet Navazos (both the taste and smell of it are simply amazing) and the Celler Batlle Gramona. The latter is probably among the top 2 or 3 cavas in Catalonia, and even if it’s a little expensive—about $70 a bottle—it’s worth every penny.