Can Ros
Can Ros is another great example of a great fork breakfast to be found in the Gracia neighborhood. The menu features perfect sandwiches, rich entrée dishes, and a strange combination of both that’s one of my favorite meals in the entire city: a meatball sandwich with a special sauce and peas on toasted bread (I recommend some exercise before ordering this). This bar is, like others on this list, not especially worried about its physical aspects, because they know the food they put on the table is nothing short of amazing. Check out their excellent wines by the glass, too.
Other Nearby Restaurants
Terrasa Alaire is an excellent choice for an ou... Read More
These may be the best views in the city because... Read More
While this Catalan restaurant’s menu is full of... Read More
Nearby Hotels
The rooftop at Hotel Barceló Raval is one of th... Read More
Classic, discreet, and extremely elegant, Hotel... Read More
Claris is one of my favorite hotels in the city... Read More
One of the latest luxury chains to arrive in Ba... Read More
Although this Ritz-Carlton waterfront property ... Read More
The best thing about this hotel is that it’s fa... Read More
Nearby Bars
In the heart of the hip Gracia district, Old Fa... Read More
Parlament Street in the up-and-coming Sant Anto... Read More
Recently named one of the "World's 50 Best Bars... Read More