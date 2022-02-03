Can Ros is another great example of a great fork breakfast to be found in the Gracia neighborhood. The menu features perfect sandwiches, rich entrée dishes, and a strange combination of both that’s one of my favorite meals in the entire city: a meatball sandwich with a special sauce and peas on toasted bread (I recommend some exercise before ordering this). This bar is, like others on this list, not especially worried about its physical aspects, because they know the food they put on the table is nothing short of amazing. Check out their excellent wines by the glass, too.