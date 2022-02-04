Can Culleretes

This restaurant opened its doors in 1786—the first restaurant in Catalonia—and 228 years later, it’s still serving great Catalan food with the same enthusiasm. Ask for the pica-pica, a set of three dishes that includes mussels, prawns, squid, and all kinds of seafood. If you don’t feel like fish, go straight for the stewed wild boar or the mushroom mousse. They also have an incredible cellar stocked with the most outstanding Catalan wines: ask for a Montsant or Conca de Barberà.