Can Culleretes
This restaurant opened its doors in 1786—the first restaurant in Catalonia—and 228 years later, it’s still serving great Catalan food with the same enthusiasm. Ask for the pica-pica, a set of three dishes that includes mussels, prawns, squid, and all kinds of seafood. If you don’t feel like fish, go straight for the stewed wild boar or the mushroom mousse. They also have an incredible cellar stocked with the most outstanding Catalan wines: ask for a Montsant or Conca de Barberà.
Other Nearby Restaurants
Terrasa Alaire is an excellent choice for an ou... Read More
These may be the best views in the city because... Read More
While this Catalan restaurant’s menu is full of... Read More
Nearby Hotels
The rooftop at Hotel Barceló Raval is one of th... Read More
Classic, discreet, and extremely elegant, Hotel... Read More
Claris is one of my favorite hotels in the city... Read More
One of the latest luxury chains to arrive in Ba... Read More
Although this Ritz-Carlton waterfront property ... Read More
The best thing about this hotel is that it’s fa... Read More
Nearby Bars
In the heart of the hip Gracia district, Old Fa... Read More
Parlament Street in the up-and-coming Sant Anto... Read More
Recently named one of the "World's 50 Best Bars... Read More