Bubó
There’s no better place to get a sweet souvenir to take home. Everything in Bubó is packed with sturdy elegance: items such as the almonds or the filled chocolates prove that the owner, pastry master Carles Mampel, does his job thoroughly but with panache. The chocolates are my favorite, but I have to confess that I can’t go to Bubó and not ask for the plumcakes.
