Barcelona Travel Guide

The name of this storied Catalan city, Barcelona, is almost as beautiful as the coastal metropolis itself. Nicknamed Ciudad Condol (once upon a time, the city was the seat of the Count of Barcelona) the destination sticks with anyone who wanders among the remarkable architecture and through the airy plaças. Nestled along the sparkling Medetearrean Sea in northeastern Spain, Barcelona is a colorful melting pot of culture, full of world-renowned cuisine, legendary art, music, and more. Book a trip to this sunny city and you'll spend your days exploring the dynamic barrios, wandering along the beach, strolling through verdant green spaces, and discovering gem after gem—some well known, like Park Güell or Camp Nou, and some hidden, like Santa Caterina.