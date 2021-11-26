Hotel Muse Bangkok

One of my top recommendations in the city is Hotel Muse. The hotel accommodates nearly 200 rooms and suites, but still manages to feel moody and intimate like a favorite boutique. Leave the hotel and you’re a short stroll to the Skytrain and the Prohibition-era rooftop bar, aptly named The Speakeasy, serves well-made and classic drinks. Rooms start at 1,475 Baht per night.