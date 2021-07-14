Bangkok Travel Guide

Trains: The BTS Skytrain is most likely the most convenient way to reach your destination in the shortest time possible. There are sixty-one stations along three main lines, and it's extending every day. This mode of transport is cheaper than taxis and covers all the major Bangkok neighborhoods. Sukhumvit and Silom being the most popular lines for locals and tourists alike. With waiting times averaging less than five minutes, you can hop on this friendly service and know that you'll experience the convenience of time, as well as air conditioned and clean carriages. Be prepared to be 'packed in' during peak times. Have cash available to buy instant tickets from the machines or take your passport to purchase a Rabbit Card for regular Skytrain use. Your journey will start from around $0.45 for one stop. If you know you'll be making good use of the service, take your passport and buy a rabbit card. Sticking $10 on it should have you covered for a while, and you can top up anytime. The best part is claiming back the cost of the card (and what you didn't spend) at the end of your trip is easy. Just return it to any Skytrain kiosk.