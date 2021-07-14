Bangkok Travel Guide
Bangkok is a city that thrives on contrasts and embraces the weird, the wonderful, and the whacky. Its happy essence and vibrant nature is owed to the everyday hustle and daily grind of the people. A place like no other, enriched with culture and many delights that go way beyond a plate of Pad Thai. This city is a must see and an experience to remember any time you visit. From the casual tuk-tuk, market stalls, trendy skyscrapers and delicious food, the city harnesses a plethora of appeal.
With many popular neighborhoods to explore and plenty of traditional, world class foods to try. Whatever you're here for, this is a destination that delivers romance, adventure, and family time.
In an unreservedly soulful city, you can expect nothing less.
It is without a doubt an oriental heavyweight, beloved for its pulsating Soi's, nightlife, food, and spa's. And, contrary to common belief, this 'big smoke' has plenty of greenery at its fingertips for those wanting a break from the noise. And just for good measure, the views in Bangkok are not to be missed, offering unrivalled seclusion from the concrete jungle. Climb the Sky Bars at night and be rewarded with a sparkling metropolis twinkling in its glory.
Sashaying with the sweet, the sour, and everything in between, there is no denying that the Land of Smiles will capture your senses and your heart.
Time Zone
Indochina Time (ICT)
Best Time to Go
Thai Buddhist New Year (otherwise known as 'Songkran') is a celebration the locals (of all ages) eagerly await all year round. From 13th April this metropolitan city shuts down for a three-day holiday. The locals then proceed to the streets, to have what can only be described as the biggest water festival in the world!
If the thought of this screams adventure to you, then don't forget to pack your brightest floral shirt and your best water gun! Check out Bangkok's Silom, a neighborhood where the atmosphere is pumping, the roads are closed off and the water barrels are lining the streets.
The easiest way to get there is by hopping on the BTS Skytrain (Silom or dark green line) and following the herds of brightly patterned shirts. Upon exiting the station, you will be greeted with some friendly, splashin' fun. If having water thrown on you randomly in the street isn't really your thing, then avoiding most parts of this country, at this time of year, is probably a good idea!
FYI: This time of year is HOT, HOT, HOT. In fact, April is known for being the hottest month of the year, so if you are averse to strong heat and humidity do check out the cooler months of the year.
Throughout the months of January and February, Bangkok proudly presents the very chilled Concert in the Park. Starting at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday, the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra plays a 2-hour set, consisting of stunning compositions from both Thai and Western music. You can expect to hear plenty of popular classics from the big movies, musicals, and pop band heroes. Do as the locals do by taking a blanket or folding chairs, plus your favourite picnic essentials. You'll be ready to settle in and soak up the atmosphere.
November to February are generally the cooler months in most parts of Thailand, including Bangkok. However, if you're planning a trip to the islands from the capital do check the weather carefully. Whilst some areas of northern Thailand are determined by the three distinct climates, there are southern regions governed by just two. These areas are known for getting more rainfall.
Things to Know
Bangkok is a huge bustling city with a population of over 10 million and its bold colours and cool vibrations span over 50 districts making it impossible to absorb it all in a single trip. With so much to see and do, this is a city that loves an itinerary. It's also a city that loves wandering feet — being ready to trail off the beaten path and throw away the schedule could pay off in dividends.
Bangkok Soi's (streets/alleys) are well known for their hidden gems. Some have more pop-ups than a pogo stick, so being prepared to go with the flow could full-well deliver the magic you never expected.
Get used to the idea of using the BTS Skytrain and the MRT rail lines, otherwise getting anywhere fast will likely be a stickler for your trip. Traffic can be a deadlock, especially at peak times of the day. Planning your mode of transport ahead of time could be the key to unlocking extra time in a mind-blowing city.
The city is a food haven for anyone who loves exotic, hearty, and flavorsome cooking. With so many dishes to try, do your palate a favour and start off with the following favourites: Khao Soi, Pad Thai, Som Tam, Massaman Curry, Laab, Pak Boong, and Penang Curry. And there's plenty more where they came from. With a mix of unique textures, flavors, and cultural influences, don't be surprised if you fall in love with authentic Thai cuisine.
The Thai people generally pride themselves on being respectful and polite, with this you can expect to be greeted with the Wai (palms together at your chest accompanied with a subtle bow of the head) — reciprocate to share the warm sentiment. It is illegal to defame or insult the King or any members of the royal family. To avoid any misunderstanding, steer clear of any mention of his royal highness.
Find flights: AirAsia: https://www.airasia.com/en/gb
Currency: Baht (BHT) 1.00 US Dollar = 31.145097 Thai Baht
Language: Thai
To express gratitude and warm regards, always add khap (only if you're male), or ka (only if you're female) at the end of everything you say, this will score you brownie points with the locals. Khap or Ka is considered a polite way to show respect.
Hello & Goodbye: Sawasdee (sa- whah- dee) (add: Ka/Khap)
Thank you: Kohp koon (add: Ka/Khap)
Yes: Chı̀ No: Mi (add: Ka/Khap)
I don't speak Thai: C̄hạn mị̀ phūd p̣hās̄ʹā thịy
I'm lost: C̄hạn h̄lng thāng
I would like: C̄hạn t̂xngkār
Learn more Thai phrases with IHG: Translator APP.
Calling Code: +66
Capital City: Bangkok
How to Get Around
Bangkok is brimming with transport options and choosing the right mode that is fit for your journey is vital.
Trains: The BTS Skytrain is most likely the most convenient way to reach your destination in the shortest time possible. There are sixty-one stations along three main lines, and it's extending every day. This mode of transport is cheaper than taxis and covers all the major Bangkok neighborhoods. Sukhumvit and Silom being the most popular lines for locals and tourists alike. With waiting times averaging less than five minutes, you can hop on this friendly service and know that you'll experience the convenience of time, as well as air conditioned and clean carriages. Be prepared to be 'packed in' during peak times. Have cash available to buy instant tickets from the machines or take your passport to purchase a Rabbit Card for regular Skytrain use. Your journey will start from around $0.45 for one stop. If you know you'll be making good use of the service, take your passport and buy a rabbit card. Sticking $10 on it should have you covered for a while, and you can top up anytime. The best part is claiming back the cost of the card (and what you didn't spend) at the end of your trip is easy. Just return it to any Skytrain kiosk.
The MRT is Bangkok's rapid underground rail system. Like the Skytrain, the MRT has a quick turnaround and covers vast areas of Bangkok, including the old quarters. Take cash to exchange for tokens or cards.
Both BTS and the MRT are interconnected at popular stations for seamless overlaps in city travel.
Taxis: Bangkok taxis are everywhere and come in an array of funky colours, adding a wash of blue, orange, pink, green, and yellow to an already vivacious bustling scene. Even though flagging a cab down is relatively easy, depending on the time of day, a 10-minute journey may end up taking an hour or so. Traffic is relentlessly jammed pretty much everywhere you go, especially during peak times.
It's also worth noting that some drivers may not have the meter on when you get in, this happens a lot in tourist areas. Be sure to check and ask for "Meter kah/khap?" before you hop in.
Generally, it's very normal for a driver to communicate with you via the passenger window before unlocking the doors and letting you in. Having maps open and your address pinned for easy view can speed up the process.
Paying: Carrying loose coins and small notes is a good way to avoid being (unintentionally) short changed. Some drivers may claim they don't have small coins/notes to give back to you. When you come to pay, round up your fare to the nearest five or 10 baht, this can also make the transaction easier for both parties.
Motorbike Taxis: A popular (and fun) way to travel for short distances, particularly from train stations. The bikes can get into the nooks and crannies of the Soi's and easily duck and dive their way through the hot traffic. Having some basic Thai is recommended, as is being able to communicate your destination. Carrying your own helmet is highly advised, but most will provide one, if you ask.
Basic language to learn:
Go Left: Pị thāng ŝāy
Go Right: Pị thāng k̄hwā
Straight on: Trng pị
Stop here: H̄yud trng nī̂
Tuk-Tuk: A cultural emblem and still a somewhat reliable mode of transport in the heart of Bangkok. Flagging one down shouldn't be too difficult, especially around the tourist area of Siam. Prices will vary wildly and a 10-minute spin could set you back around 300baht. Sharpening up the bartering skills may be essential. Some hotels will have their own free Tuk-Tuk ready and waiting to drop guests at the nearest BTS/MRT station.
Best Hotels
Ariyasom Villa
Address: 65 Sukhumvit Soi 1, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Phone: +662-254 8880-3
Website
Nestled in the popular area of Sukhumvit, this authentic boutique Thai hotel is close to a bedrock of shopping malls such as Emquartier, Siam Paragon, and Central world. With just a 10-minute walk to the nearest BTS station, the location is very central and close to attractions such as: Wat Arun Temple, Soi 11 (bars and restaurants) and the famous flower market. The rooms are all beautifully decorated in traditional Thai style and the 'Executive Deluxe Rooms' offer a jacuzzi — perfect for some sweet romance!
Bangkok Tree House
Address: 60 Moo1, Petchaheung Rd soi 26, Bang Nampeung, Phra Pradeang. Samutprakarn, 10130 Bangkok
Phone: 082-995-1150
Website
An escape from city life and a deep dive into tranquillity. A nature resort on the edge of Bangkok, offering fresh, functional living in a unique (three-storey) tree top unit, designed to bring you closer to the open air. Secluded in the jungle with plenty of adventure and nature ready and waiting, be sure to take advantage of the free bicycle hire. When you're not off exploring your environment, the rooftop terrace enjoys peace and quiet with unrestricted views of the river. Besides this, free ice cream is on offer all day!
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
Address: 48 Oriental Avenue, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.
Phone: +66 (0) 2 659 9000
Website
This five-star resort is the perfect introduction to the Chao Phraya river, otherwise known as the "Lifeblood of the City'' or "The River of Kings'. The 145-year old Mandarin exudes grace and charm and is set among landmarks such as: The Temple of Dawn, China Town, Bangkok's Old Town, The Grand Palace, and ICONSIAM shopping mall (now a new national monument). With complimentary boat shuttles available, you can reach the busy Sathorn Pier (transport hub for boat taxis and BTS Skytrain) in just five to 10 minutes.
The Old Capital Bike Inn
Address: 07 Pra Sumen Road, Pra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
Phone: +662 629-1787
Website
A very affordable and award-winning family run boutique. Brace yourself for all the charisma you can possibly imagine from vintage bicycles and classic decor. Each room has been newly refurbished and restored to its original allure. Throw in the heirloom furniture and you have yourself a charming ambience. The complimentary night-time bike tour is not to be missed, it will have you enjoying the cool breeze and taking in the illuminations of the old town.
Hotel Muse Bangkok
Address: 55/555 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand, 10330 Bangkok
Phone: +66 (0) 2 630 4000
Website
Inspired by 1920's art décor, this stunning boutique hotel is laden with luxury and set in the thick of the action; strategically placed within easy access to key locations such as Siam, Sukhumvit, and Silom. Aside from the lavish rooms, this hotel boasts an award-winning restaurant and an acclaimed speakeasy rooftop bar.
Skyview Hotel Bangkok: EM DISTRICT
Address: 12 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok, 10110
Phone:+66 (0) 2011 1111
Website
What can beat an infinity swimming pool, two rooftop bars, one with stunning 360 views (and excellent cocktails) plus a location that puts you a five-minute walk from the Skytrain? And with the best restaurants and a thriving shopping scene on your doorstep (in the beating centre of Phromphong) this hotel pulls out all the stops. With clean, spacious, and modern rooms, plus a stone throw away from Benchasiri park, this hotel offers excellent value for a five-star stay.
Best Restaurants
Jay Fai (Thai)
Address: 327 Mahachai Rd, Samranras Subdistrict, Phra Nakon District, Bangkok 10200 Thailand
Phone: +66 2 223 9384
Website
Jay Fai is one for the foodies. A 74-year-old lady who derailed the perception of street food when she took her side street eatery to Michelin-star status and Netflix fame. Known for her crab omelette and its indulgently sized chunks of mouth melting deliciousness, chef Fai cooks up a storm right before your eyes. The Yellow Crab Curry has also made a name for itself and is the first inline to steal the show from its sister dish. This restaurant holds no heirs and graces, sitting on plastic chairs with only a fan to keep you cool simply adds to the unique charm of this culinary experience. Book months in advance to secure your place or rock up at 8 a.m. to place your name on a reservation list — then expect to wait in line for an hour or two for your 'allocated slot'.
Medini (Italian)
Address: The Continent Hotel Bangkok, 413 Sukhumvit Road. Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Phone: +66 2 686 7000
Website
A restaurant located at the bustling Asoke BTS station and bolstered high up in the Continental Hotel. Famous for its free flow alcohol, pizza, and pasta, all freshly made to order. With a warm, yet casual atmosphere and hearty food with a great view, this unbeatable value will have you coming back for more. At THB999 per person, all that is left to do is to decide if you're a 'Sundowner' (5:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.) or a 'Twilighter' (8:00 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.). Book at least five to seven days in advance and don't forget to ask for a window table for views of this sprawling city.
The Smokin' Pug (American BBQ)
Address: 105 Langsuan Road, Lumpini Park, Bangkok 10330
Phone: +66 83 029 7598
Website
Popular for its tasty BBQ pork ribs consequently dubbed as "the best I ever tasted' by many of its visitors. A low-key restaurant with big portions, great beer, and a laid back, chilled out vibe, making you feel right at home. Email two days in advance of reservation or if you feel like staying home, download the FoodPanda app and order in. A small gem of a joint, easily missed if you don't know what you're looking for — check out the map and local landmarks before you go, to avoid turning up like a hot mess.
AESOPS (Greek)
Address: 120 Sala Daeng 1/1, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Phone: +66 62 567 7751
Website
Famous for their summer-inspired cocktails, party atmosphere, and mouth-watering dishes, you're invited to 'do as the Greeks do'. Perfect for a lively family night out, a celebration, or a simple shindig with friends. Great music, lots of dancing on tables, and plate smashing to your heart's content. The Flaming Saganaki Cheese is a must try and the Hummus is to die for. Hidden in the heart of Silom, but accessible from Saladaeng BTS station (Exit 2). Booking online before you go is essential.
Veganary (Thai/Western - Vegan)
Address: 35/2 Soi Methi Niwet, Sukhumvit 24 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok, Thailand (Khlong Toei)
Phone: 095-564-6053
Website
With six locations dotted around Bangkok, this is a family-run restaurant chain, offering up vegan and gluten-free food. Passionate about debunking the 'vegetables are boring' myth, they present delicious dishes that lure in even the meat lovers. With so much to try, this place could end up being a firm favourite, especially for lunch. A great choice for wandering feet, as booking a table ahead of time is not really needed. Don't miss the Som Tam Thai or Green Curry Spaghetti. The desserts are utterly wonderful, especially the 'Chunky Monkey Ice-Cream & Cake' and any of the super delightful Waffle creations.
Hemingways (North American, Latin and Mediterranean)
Address: Sukhumvit 11 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 10110, Thailand
Phone: +66 2 653 3900
Website
One of the oldest 'renaissance' pubs in Bangkok and recently relocated to the funky night spot of Soi 11. A Bangkok 'institution' built in a colonial 1920's style and based on the era and adventures of Hemmingway himself, it's a family-friendly restaurant by day and a sociable, lively bar by night. Bag a comfy sofa on the balcony and watch the theater of this vivacious street go by. Drop in anytime to try the home-inspired recipes, make it before 7 p.m. to take advantage of half-price alcoholic beverages. For Friday through Saturday reservations, booking ahead is a good idea.
Soul Food (Thai)
Address: 56/10 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Soi Thong Lor), Bangkok, Thailand, 10110
Phone: +66-(0)2101 2367
Website
Papaya Salad, Massaman Curry, Khao Soi, and the Soft-Shell Pad Thai are all great places to start when ordering dishes on this menu. The food here is authentic Thai and ordering a few plates to share is the best way to sample it all. A simple, affordable restaurant that's easy to find among Sukhumvit's trendy Thonglor area.
Pizza Pala Romana (Italian)
Address: Asok Intersection, between Terminal 21 and MRT Sukhumvit exit 3 Bangkok, Thailand 10110
Phone: 02 259 1228-9
Website
A very small italian deli tucked away under Asoke BTS Skytrain station (adjacent to the ground floor of Terminal 21 shopping mall) and looking like a non-specific hole in the wall. Arguably, this is the best pizza in Bangkok with a perfect, crunchy sourdough crust, generous toppings, and tasty sauce base layer. Order a meter-long slab and you'll be enjoying it for days. A nice place for a couple to grab a table on the go... and the wine hits the spot, too.
Things to Do
The Grand Palace
Address: Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200
Phone: NA
Website
Visiting the palace will realistically take a few hours of your time, depending on where you are staying and how you choose to get there. Give yourself between 60 and 90 minutes to enjoy the grounds and the stunning shrines—the Emerald Buddha is a must see.
Showing up without booking is usually fine, or you can play it safe and book via the website one day in advance. There's a 500-baht entry fee and a very strict dress code, so be sure to cover your legs and shoulders at all times—for a small fee you can hire sarongs at the ticket office. Make sure to go early to beat the heat.
Ancient City
Address: 296/1 Moo7 Sukhumvit Road, Bangpoomai, Amphoe Samut Prakan, Samut Prakan Province 10280
Phone: 0 2026 8800-9
Website
The Ancient City is a large outdoor museum shaped to reflect the map of Thailand and dedicated to bringing lifelike, (with some smaller scale) representations of the country's oldest and most sacred buildings. All sites are geographically placed within the 320 acres of land and have been reproduced to reflect their original beauty and charm. A full day is necessary to cover the grounds, as is hiring a bicycle (or a cart buggy) upon arrival—and don't forget to look out for the Buffalos on your travels.
This attraction gets busy and can get very, very HOT, so take plenty of water and a few snacks to keep you going. Choosing the coolest day from your schedule is advised. Jump on the Sukhumvit BTS line and get off at Kheha station, upon exit hop in a cab for a five-minute journey. Check the website for the most up to date booking information.
Chao Phraya River Dinner Cruise
Address: Asiatique the Riverfront Pier 1
Phone: +662-541-5599 / 098-562-4246
Website
Hop on a pre-booked boat excursion by night and cruise up and down the Chao Phraya River for 2 hours of pure gourmet wine-ing and dining. You'll see the illuminated landmarks of Wat Arun and Temple of the Dawn, whilst being treated to a live band and an 80's/90's disco. Get to the ticketing office early because you'll need to find the company hosting your trip before being able to join the queue. If dining on the river appeals to you, but the boat doesn't, check out the riverside restaurants for some spectacular views and delicious food.
Cafe Culture in Thonglor- Ekkamai
Address: Thonglor - Exit 3 - BTS Station
If you love people watching, quality coffee and a slower pace away from crowds, then checking out the cafe culture in Sukhumvit's hip Thonglor/Ekkamai neighborhoods, may be precisely what you're looking for. Head to 'The Commons' (home to independent vendors, small events and creative workshops) and you will find Roost Coffee Roaster, renowned for excellent coffee and a community approach. Hop across the road to its younger brother, 'Seenspace', for Brave Roasters serving equally delicious coffee, plus craft beers. Whilst in the neighborhood, scoot over to Mocking Tales, a fairy tale cafe, making all your sweet tooth dreams a reality. With a dressing up box for the kids and an Instagram worthy concept, you'll have a magical time. Skip the main meal and go straight for the desserts—the Dragon's Fire Breath is a showstopper.
One more cafe left in you? If yes, pop over to Ekamai and try Blue Dye, a house-turned-cafe. The owner exhibits and sells his own '(un) Fashion Vintage Collection' as well as products from other independent brands. If you're lucky, you may catch a chilled gig on the terrace.
Chinatown - Food Tour
Trails of markets, a catacomb of never-ending alleyways, and a deep network of stunning street food vendors awaiting at every turn. Chinatown is the perfect jollity for explorers and adventurous taste buds. Pre-book a food tour and take advantage of one of the best street food districts in the world; you'll be introduced to the tastiest dishes on offer. Take the tour by night when the main drag bustles with locals and travellers grabbing a spot of dinner and the vibrant colors and delicious smells permeate the senses.
Best Shopping
Icon Siam Shopping Mall
Address: 299 Soi Charoen Nakhon 5 Charoen Nakhon Road Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San Bangkok 10600
Phone:+66 (0) 2 495 7000
Website
A shopaholic's 'dream come true', all under one roof. Be prepared to give up a full day as this place is an adventure palace sitting proudly on the bank of the Chao Phraya River. It spans seven uniquely designed floors, with a magnificent collection of wide and varied stores. On the ground floor resides a floating market themed food court, it's a cool place replicating the river, and the stalls offer fresh local food!
Terminal 21, Asok.
Address: 88 Sukhumvit Soi 19 (Wattana) Sukhumvit Rd., North Klongtoei, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
Phone: 02-108-0888
Website
A walkway directly linked to the BTS Asoke station, leading you straight into an army of lush, independent boutique stores and plenty of brands to feast your eyes on. Each storey represents an airport departure gate, ready to fly you to different parts of the world. You can also find a cinema, restaurants, and bars as you journey through each floor.
Siama Whole Paragon
Address: 991, Rama 1 Road Pathum Wan, Siam. Bangkok 10330 Thailand
Phone: +66 2 610 8000
Website
An entertainment hub for the whole family. You can expect to see a lot of the major designer brands, plenty of well-known restaurants and eateries, plus a whole lot of fun for the kids. For some luxurious rest and relaxation, head to the Cineplex and go VIP.
Chatuchak Weekend Market
Address: Kamphaeng Phet Road Lat Yao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Thailand
Website
Chatuchak Weekend Market is perfect for finding clothing, antiques, handicrafts, home décor, souvenirs, and art. Sitting on 35 acres, this jaw dropping market of shops, eateries, and stalls has everything you could possibly need. Famous for its sheer size and buzzing atmosphere, no other market in Bangkok can compare. Lovingly known as JJ for short, Chatuchak is an open-air space with very little under cover, so you may want to consider going early before it gets too hot. Wearing comfortable footwear is essential, as is mentally preparing for the weekend crowds.
Central World
Address: 4 4 4/1 2 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Phone: +662 021 9999
Website
At Chit Lom BTS you'll find another world-class shopping hang out, with a unique blend of brands, boutiques, bars, and entertainment. Visit during the winter holidays and you'll be treated to their extravagant display of Christmas trees and beautiful lights.
MBK
Address: 444 8th Fl. MBK Center, PhayaThai Rd., Pathumwan Bangkok 10330
Website
MBK is another shopping attraction you can literally get lost in. With an indoor market feel, this Mall is legendary for its competitive prices and budget stalls. Wide-ranging products span across nine floors, from Thai souvenirs to furniture. Visit one of the many spa treatments parlours to pamper your way through what could be a long day.
The Emporium and Emquartier
Address: 46 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Phone: +66 2 269 1000
Website
Three world-class shopping complexes located in the very popular area of BTS Phromphong (Sukhumvit) and surrounded by the beautiful Benjasiri park. A retail and tourism destination in a hub for fabulous dining and entertainment. Situated downtown, this shopping complex is surprisingly less crowded than the other mega malls. Look out for the 40-meter-high waterfall and gourmet food stalls on the ground floor. The cakes and sweet treats are enough to keep your energy levels happy. If you love books, you'll find an ample sized Kinokuniya with plenty of gems and best sellers to get your teeth into.
Neighborhoods to Know
Sukhumvit: Sukhumvit is Thailand's longest road, lined with trendy neighborhoods, malls, hotels, bars and restaurants. This action-packed area is not only a fantastic transport hub but is also the main commercial and entertainment district. Home to expats and locals residing in the many high-rise Condominium and side street Soi's.
Siam: Siam is the centerpiece of Bangkok (the old capital), a commercial district with plenty of shopping options and a hub for transport and entertainment. Siam Square is what gives Bangkok its nickname: City of Angels. A place of contrasts, vibrant art, and trendy hangout spots.
Sathorn/Silom: A lively area with plenty of hustle and things to see and do. Whilst Silom covers the southside of Lumpini park and Chao Phraya River, Sathorn is perched on the edge of Silom and is mainly known for being the financial district.Chinatown - The oldest district in Bangkok and famous for its infusion of both Thai and Chinese culture. Known for its bright colors, historical temples, delicious street food, and walks that make you feel like you're really exploring the quintessence of Bangkok.
Weather
Regardless of the time of year, Bangkok is always very hot and humid. A tropical 'year-round' climate means you will very rarely need a jacket, but you might need a Poncho.
November through to March is regarded to be the cooler, less humid months. Saying that. temperatures can still soar as high as 90 degrees, especially as the days edge closer towards the hottest month of year, April. Bangkok is prone to sporadic showers of the year and guaranteed during the rainy season, where impressive thunderous storms will have you running for shelter. Throughout the whole year you can expect up to nine to 10 hours of daylight, with the sun setting between 6 - 7 p.m.
The following are average Fahrenheit lows and highs by month:
January: 70°F to 90°F (Cool Season)
February: 73°F to 91°F (Cool Season)
March: 77°F to 93°F (Hot Season)
April: 79°F to 95°F (Hot Season)
May: 79°F to 93°F (Hot Season)
June: 79°F to 91°F (Hot Season)
July: 79°F to 91°F (Monsoon Season)
August: 79°F to 91°F (Monsoon Season)
September: 77°F to 90°F (Monsoon Season)
October: 77°F to 90°F (Monsoon Season)
November: 75°F to 88°F (Cool Season)
December: 70°F to 88°F (Cool Season)